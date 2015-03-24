Miranda Lambert's plane makes emergency landing

Miranda Lambert's really going to need a break after an already hectic week that turned a little scary Tuesday, and Blake Shelton is prepared to provide her with one.

Lambert was already neck deep in the busiest week of the year when the private jet ferrying the country music star and her team from New York to Nashville was forced to make an emergency landing in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

The plane lost pressure and spent about three hours on the ground before resuming its southward trek, said Wes Vause, Lambert's publicist. Killing time, Lambert and friends hung out with firefighters while trying on their appropriately shiny hazmat suits — Lambert's new album is named "Platinum" — and posting pictures to Instagram. They also listened to a lot of country music.

"All in all, it was a pretty good day," Vause said with a laugh.

Lambert will only get busier now that she's back in Nashville. She's in the midst of launching her fifth album and started the week with a series of appearances in New York. She'll be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday with Carrie Underwood, teaming up with Shelton on Friday at the CMA Music Festival and then traveling Saturday to Dallas to help George Strait with his final concert.

Shelton, speaking with reporters at a news conference Tuesday afternoon to promote his outdoor-stage CMT appearance and upcoming summer tour, said he's already planned out a relaxing break for Lambert when she finally gets to return to Oklahoma sometime next week. "The Voice" star said the pair owns a boat on Lake Texoma and he spent a chunk of his Sunday making sure it works before coming to Nashville.

"I'm not a mechanic, but I managed to get this thing running because I know when she gets back she's going to want to do something like that," Shelton said. "She's going to want to just go float around and drink or be pulled on a tube, something like that. So I figured I'd get me some points here and get the boat running. I'm actually proud of myself."