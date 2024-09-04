Miranda Lambert took a ‘gamble’ with cop husband after only 3 months together: ‘No risk, no reward’

Miranda Lambert took a shot at love with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The country star opened up about her relationship with her "hot cop" husband and explained why she took a leap of faith after only three months together.

"I kind of went for it; no risk, no reward," Lambert told US Weekly during a cover interview.

MIRANDA LAMBERT AND 'HOT COP' HUSBAND STARTED THEIR RELATIONSHIP AS PEN PALS

The "Wranglers" singer shared that she grew up in a family of first responders with cops and firefighters, which made her decision easier. She continued to gush over her former police officer husband from New York and described how she was raised differently.

"I kind of went for it; no risk, no reward." — Miranda Lambert

"Texas people are very much who they are, like, ‘Y’all come on in, but if you don’t like us, we really don’t care.’ That New York mentality is the same, except they’re not as sweet about it. I just felt like the worst that could happen I’ve lived through. If it ends, it ends."

Despite their cultural backgrounds being different, Lambert realized McLoughlin was the one.

When asked if she "didn’t hesitate to take a gamble," Lambert said she had nothing to lose.

MIRANDA LAMBERT ISSUES WARNING TO FANS AFTER BREAKING UP FIGHT DURING HER CONCERT

"If you don’t put your heart out there, are you ever going to get the big love that everybody wants, that all the songs are about, that all the movies are about? I’m guarded in a lot of ways, but when it comes to my heart, I’m like, ‘What do you really have to lose?’ Pain is pain, but it passes."

Lambert confessed that her husband has challenged her in "healthy" ways.

"He calls me out, and I love that. I need that. I don’t think it’s healthy that people, especially artists or celebrities, surround themselves with yes people. If you surround yourself with a group of people who are honest with you, you’ll go a lot farther, and it’s a lot healthier in the long run," she said.

The country singer added that she never expected to fall in love with a city boy. Although she called their fate "random," Lambert said it was "meant to be."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He’s such a great friend and really supportive, but he does his own thing. I [also] got to spend a lot of time in New York. We had an apartment in Soho, and I just got to be a tourist and immerse myself in the city."

The couple quietly tied the knot in 2019, just a few months after they met.

The "Space in My Heart" songstress revealed what a typical night at home is like for the two.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We’re pretty chill. When we’re off work, I’m in my patio hang vibe. We’ll make drinks and listen to music. Sometimes we’ll have the best parties just by ourselves," she pointed out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He loves what he calls ‘happy hour music’ — Matchbox 20 and Goo Goo Dolls. So, we have different tastes, but we’ll sit there for hours and listen. Sometimes I say to him, ‘We kind of live on a date,’ which is pretty awesome."

Lambert was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton. The two wed in 2011 and divorced in 2015.