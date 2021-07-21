Miley Cyrus poses on dad Billy Ray's truck in NSFW shirt, heels: Don’t know which he’ll 'be more pissed about'

Miley Cyrus isn't afraid to push boundaries and that includes messing with her dad's beloved truck.

The 28-year-old singer posted a promotional ad for her website's new T-shirt and the photoshoot took place on the hood of Billy Ray Cyrus' Nissan truck.

"DK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says "I [heart] D--k" or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels!" she tweeted on Wednesday.

The shirt features the phrase "Miley Cyrus Made Me Realize I’m Gay" and is available on her website.

MILEY CYRUS, JONAS BROTHERS, CHRIS STAPLETON PLUS OTHERS TO HEADLINE 2021 SUMMERFEST

A fan asked why the country star is "driving a Nissan truck" and Cyrus joked that her mom, Tish, wouldn't let him get anything dangerous to drive.

"That’s all @tishcyrus would let him get lol," she wrote. "#NoMaseratiForDaddy."

Fans seem to be split on the design of the shirt. One wrote on Twitter, "Miley I can't tell you how much I need this shirt."

Another said, "[I] need the Miley made me gay shirt SO bad."

MILEY CYRUS PENS EMOTIONAL 'HANNAH MONTANA' TRIBUTE ON 15-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

While a third person wrote, "I love the concept of Miley’s new shirt but that design is hideous."

Meanwhile, her sister, Brandi Cyrus, reacted to the photos in the post's comments section, "LOL not the Nissan!"

This isn't the first time the "Wrecking Ball" singer has uploaded a provocative image. In June, she posted her bare bum on her Instagram Story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Probably a good time for my family to unfollow my a--... Literally," she captioned the photo of her butt in a blue thong.