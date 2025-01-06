Mike Rinder, co-host of 'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,' dead at 69

Mike Rinder, the co-host of the A&E show, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," died on Sunday. He was 69.

Mike's wife, Christie Collbran, shared a post on Instagram over the weekend to share the news. The family photo included their son Jack and Collbran's son, Shane.

"Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband," Collbran wrote. "I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you. Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us."

She continued, "You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder."

Collbran went on to share "these last words as per Mike’s wishes," which were also posted in a final blog post titled, "Farewell." The post went live on his website on Sunday.

Rinder said his website has "been a labor of love," before adding, "I have been lucky — living two lives in one lifetime. The second one the most wonderful years anyone could wish for with all of you and my new family!"

He continued, "My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to — ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection, and seeing Jack into adulthood. If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses please keep the flag flying — never give up."

At the end of the post, Rinder wrote, "Let the flowers grow and look to the future … With that said, I rest in peace." His final words were a quote from Cicero: "The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living."

A cause of death wasn't given for Rinder, but in a blog post shared in June 2023, he announced that he was diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer. In October, Rinder announced that his "latest scan did not show any cancer" and the "treatment is working."

Rinder was a member of the Church of Scientology from the age of five, but left the church in 2007, per his website's bio.

He has written a memoir, "A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology," as well as co-hosting his show and a podcast with "The Kings of Queens" actress Leah Remini.

Remini shared a post on Instagram over the holidays, visiting the Rinder family. She shared a photo, hugging Mike while he laid in bed, and wrote, "I am so moved by the outpouring of love and care shown to Mike and his family."

"Christie Collbran is an angel. While managing her household, two boys, and doting over her husband, she shows a strength and grace that is a wonder to behold," she wrote in her caption.

Remini mentioned Rinder's sons: "Shane and Jack, you have been so wonderful and strong for your dad/stepdad. I know this hasn’t been easy, and we are all so proud of you."

"As many of you know, Mike has been courageously battling cancer, and your messages of love truly lift his spirits. Please keep Mike, Christie, and their two boys in your prayers. Surround them with all the love and strength they so deserve," her post concluded.

"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," debuted in 2016 and won a Creative Arts Emmy award for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special in 2020.