Mike Posner chose to be 'celibate' after sex and porn became distractions

Mike Posner is opening up about his experience with celibacy.

Posner, who is most known for his hit song "I Took a Pill in Ibiza," shared on Instagram in July that he was celibate for several months after a bad breakup. He decided to cut out porn, sex and masturbation to "not distract" himself from what was important to him.

"I was celibate last year for four or five months because I had just got out of a relationship, my last relationship, and I felt a lot of grief come up and there was all this pain. When I feel pain, there's a lesson there, and I want to learn the lesson," Posner recently told People.

"Life [was] telling me to look here. My body didn't want to feel the pain, so I [would] masturbate to porn or hook up with random women. And I said, 'I'm not going to do that this time,'" Posner said.

"That's not going to serve me. It's not going to serve my community. It's not going to serve my family. So that was that decision to be celibate and to not masturbate – it wasn't out of any morality. It was just to not distract myself from what I needed to do," he continued.

Fast-forward to today, Posner is now in "the most magical, beautiful relationship" with the person he calls "my love."

Posner has been alcohol and marijuana free for over a decade now. He told the outlet that drugs and alcohol "numbed" him from what he was actually feeling.

"I stopped smoking weed, gosh, probably 13 years ago and stopped drinking not too long after that. And you just take more and more layers off. Those things for me, it was a distraction. Those things numbed me to what I was feeling," Posner said.

"I would use women. I would use sex to distract myself from how I was feeling. I would masturbate, I would use porn," the singer continued.

"That's something maybe people say, 'Well, is that scary to talk about?' It's like, yeah, but every man deals with these things – every single one. And so I think that it gives me an impetus to learn as much as I can in my life."