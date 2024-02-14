Rapper Mike Posner reflects on hit song ‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza’ after 10 years, thanks God for help

Grammy-nominated singer and rapper Mike Posner wrote a dedication on Wednesday to his hit song, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza," that the singer said he wrote a decade ago.

"[O]n my 26th birthday, i wrote I Took A Pill in Ibiza," Posner wrote in a lengthy series of posts on X. "The song became popular several years after i wrote it. Yesterday i celebrated my 36th birthday. i feel proud to look at the song lyrics and know that NONE of them are true anymore. I’ve grown into a completely new man…one that i’m proud of."

Posner wrote that his song, which features lines about drug use, ostentatious living, sports cars and loneliness in L.A., was a reminder of his life when he was younger. Since then, the singer said, he has become a totally different person.

Posner wrote that he has learned how to love himself and "no longer does s--t that harms my body to try to get people to like me."

The singer also mentioned his faith in God multiple times throughout his thread, writing that he gave away his "massive jordan collection" and no longer feels like he has to "prove anything to anyone other than God, love myself."

"If i buy myself something nice, it’s because i love myself and i deserve it, not because i’m trying to prove to others i’m good enough," he added.

Community and friendship have been especially important to Posner, he wrote, explaining that he "spent a decade creating a community of the most loving high powered friends in the world" and making a "massive investment into relationship with my mom and sister."

His relationship with God, he wrote, is the "best it’s ever been."

"[I] am the happiest i have ever been in my life and have sustained faith love and joy mindset for over a year and am not going back," he wrote.

"[I] know sadness and pain very well, i also know how i overcame/overcome it," Posner continued. "it is my duty to teach others to do the same. I know sad songs, but i also know redemptions songs, songs of freedom, songs of faith, and songs of devotion."

"i love you. If you’re going through s--- right now, keep going, you have no idea how good your life may be in 10 years," Posner said.

Christianity remains a dividing line for some figures in the music industry.

Grammy-winning gospel music star Kirk Frankliin has spoken openly about his Christian faith and the influence that has on his music.

Other artists, like rapper Lil Nas X, have received criticism for the portrayal of Christianity in their music.

Lil Nas' recent music video, titled "J Christ," and its accompanying promotion, featured religious imagery, including a portrayal of the rapper as Jesus Christ on the cross, which immediately prompted criticism from many Christians who interpreted it as "mocking" and "disrespecting" Christianity.

Lil Nas apologized after the backlash, telling fans that he did not want to "mock" Christianity.

"I know I messed up really bad this time. I can act unbothered all I want, but it's definitely taken a mental toll on me," Lil Nas X said in an Instagram video. "I'm not some evil demon guy trying to destroy everybody's values and stuff like that. That's not me."

He explained that he knew there would be some "upset people," because religion is "a very sensitive topic for a lot of people," but admitted that he "didn't mean to mock, this wasn't like a f--- you to you people… it was literally me saying I'm back like Jesus."

