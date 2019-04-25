Expand / Collapse search
Mickey Rooney ‘wore out’ casting couch for auditions that didn’t exist, new book claims

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Mickey Rooney “wore out” the casting couch by lining up young aspiring actresses for “auditions” that didn’t exist, according to the explosive claims of a new book on the Hollywood legend.

The luring detail is one many unflattering portrayals recounted in the new book “True Confessions of a Shameless Gossip,” by Australian journalist Craig Bennett, The Daily Mail reported.

According to Bennett, the “nice guy” persona that Rooney portrayed was merely a front for a much darker character.

“In person, Mickey could be blisteringly bombastic. A former Hollywood PR friend of mine labeled Mickey abrasive, nasty, curt and rude,” Craig said.

Rooney, who starred alongside other Hollywood legends like Elizabeth Taylor and Judy Garland in a career spanning decades, died in Los Angeles on April 6, 2014, at the age of 93.

