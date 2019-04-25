Mickey Rooney ‘wore out’ casting couch for auditions that didn’t exist, new book claims

Mickey Rooney “wore out” the casting couch by lining up young aspiring actresses for “auditions” that didn’t exist, according to the explosive claims of a new book on the Hollywood legend.

The luring detail is one many unflattering portrayals recounted in the new book “True Confessions of a Shameless Gossip,” by Australian journalist Craig Bennett, The Daily Mail reported.

According to Bennett, the “nice guy” persona that Rooney portrayed was merely a front for a much darker character.

“In person, Mickey could be blisteringly bombastic. A former Hollywood PR friend of mine labeled Mickey abrasive, nasty, curt and rude,” Craig said.

Rooney, who starred alongside other Hollywood legends like Elizabeth Taylor and Judy Garland in a career spanning decades, died in Los Angeles on April 6, 2014, at the age of 93.