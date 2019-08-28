Mick Jagger helps Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall celebrate 30th anniversary of Moraga Bel Air winery

It was all about family at the Moraga Bel Air winery's 30th-anniversary soiree.

Mick Jagger was of the many on hand to help owner Rupert Murdoch celebrate the very special event.

The Rolling Stones frontman was all smiles posing with Rupert and Jerry Hall Murdoch (who has four children with Jagger), as well as Mick and Jerry's daughter Elizabeth, as they enjoyed a BBQ lunch at the vineyard.

"We are so grateful for the hard work and passion the Moraga team puts into making this special wine," Murdoch told the LA Times. "It's our true pleasure to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Moraga with our family and friends. It’s a wonderful day. I love the mariachis. So festive."

Hall said: "We love being a part of the wine community. My love of Moraga has inspired me to take a course on viticulture and enology."

Guests also included Disney CEO Robert Iger, Harvey Keitel, Daphna Kastner, and Rupert's son and daughter Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch.

"We had the pleasure of joining Mr. and Mrs. Murdoch as they hosted a BBQ lunch at the vineyard celebrating 30 years of grape growing and winemaking in Bel Air. It was an honor to share our wine with friends, family and colleagues of the Murdochs including Robert Iger, Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch, Mick Jagger, Harvey Keitel, Daphna Kastner and many others. We can’t wait to welcome you next," the winery's Facebook post read.

The Moraga Bel Air winemaker and manager Scott Rich selected several red and white vintages for the guests to enjoy at the celebration.

"To be able to make wine for 30 years is a milestone for us," Rich told the outlet. "This party is a lovely excuse to invite people who had never been here to see what we do. It’s a very special day for us as we very rarely have guests on property."