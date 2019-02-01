Patriots owner Robert Kraft praises Rupert Murdoch for elevating the NFL

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday praised Fox News Channel founder Rupert Murdoch when Kraft sat down with “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

Kraft, who has won five Super Bowls and 10 AFC Championships as the Patriots owner, said he can relate to Murdoch because of the level of success each of them has had.

“Well, he is one of the most outstanding human beings on the planet,” Kraft said as he touted Murdoch’s journey from Australia to the U.S. and in starting Fox News Channel.

Kraft credited Murdoch with changing the NFL and how the networks covered the league.

“He really helped upgrade and I think he and his family, you know, are amazing entrepreneurs on a global basis," he said. "And I love that he is still active and dynamic and trying to do great things."

The Fox-NFL partnership celebrated its 25-year anniversary this season. In October, Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones were among those who praised the network for elevating the sport.