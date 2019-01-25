Michael Moore urges everyone not to pay tax returns, fly on planes during shutdown

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore appeared on “The Late Show” Thursday night where he urged people to fight back against the Trump administration amid the partial government shutdown.

Moore called it “crazy” that the shutdown has gone into its second month, insisting that no one, particularly on “The Late Show,” would "work for free" before explaining how he thinks the shutdown can end.

“Federal workers, don’t go to work without pay,” Moore urged the 800,000 furloughed workers. “And we, the people, shouldn’t be supporting anything that requires someone who is not paid working for us. We should not fly. Don’t fill out your tax return.”

“Now hold on,” Stephen Colbert interrupted. “I don’t want my audience to go to jail!”

“No, don’t go to jail. You don’t need to,” Moore continued. “Go online to the IRS, every American has the right to file a one-page form that lets you file on August 15th. Everybody has a right for an extension. All you got to do is ask for it. And that way, you don’t have unpaid IRS workers doing work for you.”

“Consult a lawyer first,” Colbert told his audience.

The “Fahrenheit 11/9” director then pleaded with criminals to not “commit crimes” during the shutdown because “the FBI is not being paid.”

When asked to weigh in on the report of Trump possibly drafting is a declaration of a national emergency in order to get border funding, Moore stated that the Commander in Chief is “out of control.”

“If this were any other country, if this were Turkey or the Philippines or Russia and they had an election and the ruler’s party somehow lost half their legislative branch like [Trump] did in November, and then that ruler declared a month later, ‘I’m shutting down the government,’ what would we call that if it were another country doing that?” Moore argued. "This guy doesn’t want the government to be reopened. He certainly doesn’t want the Department of Justice to be opened."

Moore added, "If he tries to pull a national emergency, we the people have to declare a national emergency. We have to non-violently rise up, we have to take to the streets, we have to build our own wall, a human wall around the White House. Nothing will stop a bully unless you stand up to the bully in the schoolyard."

Moore also expressed surprise that the “old guard” of the Democratic Party hasn’t “stood in the way” of the newly elected representatives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY. He later assured Colbert that the “Trump impeachment” will go forward.

When asked by Colbert if celebrities in Hollywood should “shut up” and leave politics to the politicians, Moore responded by claiming the Republicans “run Hollywood,” citing Ronald Reagan, Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger as proof.