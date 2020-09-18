Michael Moore sounds alarm on Biden's campaign in Michigan: 'It’s actually worse than Hillary's'

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore sounded the alarm for Democrats about his home state of Michigan ahead of the November election.

During an interview on The Hill TV's "Rising," Moore began by citing a recent Detroit Free Press poll that showed President Trump cutting Joe Biden's lead "in half" since June, when the Democrat previously held a whopping 16-point lead against the GOP incumbent.

“The fact that Trump has narrowed the lead by 50 percent since June should have everybody screaming bloody murder," Moore told hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti. "We don’t have a minute to lose on this.”

When asked what the Biden campaign should be doing, Moore responded by urging the Democrats to enhance their "ground game."

“It’s actually worse than Hillary. At least there was a ground game, even though she didn’t show up," Moore explained there were Hillary offices in many towns, campaign offices, there were door-to-door campaigns, but you couldn't get a yard sign.”

Moore, who previously supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during the Democratic primary, pointed to a Time magazine article citing Biden's "invisible digital campaign," something that does not assure the filmmaker that the Democrats will take back Michigan.

“Yes, we need to do it differently than 2016, but we need to go the other direction!” Moore exclaimed. “We need more, we don’t need less.”

While he credited Biden for his recent visit to his home state, Moore dinged the candidate for avoiding "Black Michigan" and only visiting "White Michigan."

The Oscar-winning documentarian also blasted the Biden campaign for embracing the endorsement from former GOP Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who was implicated in the Flint water controversy.