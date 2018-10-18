Michael Moore 'deeply moved' after meeting with Pope Francis

Michael Moore, the director whose latest anti-Republican documentary tanked at the box office, met Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Wednesday after traveling to Rome to promote his struggling film "Fahrenheit 11/9."

Moore posted photos of his meeting with Francis on his Twitter.

“Today I met Pope Francis for the first time at the weekly general audience he holds at the Vatican,” Moore tweeted.

Moore briefly discussed his interaction with the pope.

"We spoke for a number of minutes. I had a question I wanted to ask him and he gave me his answer. I will write about this tomorrow," Moore tweeted. "For tonight, I remain deeply moved and grateful."

The pictures show Moore shaking hands with the pope, both are smiling, as Francis put his hand over their handshake. Moore appears to whisper something into Francis' ear.

Members of the public and media are also seen taking photos.

Moore is in Italy to promote “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which delves into the 2016 Presidential election and is sharply critical of President Trump. It has grossed $6 million since its release last month, according to The Daily Mail.