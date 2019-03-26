Michael Avenatti once dated Kelly Dodd of 'Real Housewives of Orange County'

More of Michael Avenatti's alleged dirty laundry is going public, this time with the beleaguered attorney's dating life.

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd revealed she dated Avenatti last year — and dumped him right before the most romantic day of the year.

“I can’t believe I dated @MichaelAvenatti… I dodged a bullet on that one,” Dodd tweeted Monday.

When a fan asked how long they were together, Dodd, 43, replied, “4 months… broke up with him last year the day before Valentine’s.”

She posted a photo with her now-ex to drive the point home.

On Monday, federal prosecutors accused Avenatti, 48, of trying to extort Nike for up to $25 million.

After his arrest, Avenatti told press, "As all of you know, for the entirety of my career, I have fought against the powerful; powerful people and powerful corporations. I will never stop fighting that good fight. I am highly confident that when all of the evidence is laid bare in connection with these cases, when it is all known, when due process occurs, that I will be fully exonerated and justice will be done."

Mark Geragos, an attorney and now-former CNN personality who's repped celebrities including Chris Brown and Jussie Smollett, was reportedly listed as an alleged co-conspirator in the case.

At a separate news conference in California, federal investigators accused Avenatti of embezzling a client's settlement money to pay his own expenses and debts — as well as those of his coffee business and law firm.

Avenatti was charged with wire fraud and tax fraud stemming from a two-year IRS tax investigation after he allegedly obtained $4.1 million in loans for his law firm and coffee business from a Mississippi bank by using phony tax returns stating that he had made $4,562,881 in 2011, $5,423,099 in 2012, and $4,082,803 in 2013.

Avenatti also stated that he had paid more than $1 million in estimated taxes to the IRS in 2012 and 2013 when, according to prosecutors, he actually owed the IRS $850,438 plus interest and penalties for the years 2009 and 2010. In addition, authorities say, Avenatti paid no personal income taxes for 2011, 2012 and 2013 and paid no estimated taxes in 2012 and 2013.

Avenatti, who briefly considered a 2020 bid for president, most famously represented Stormy Daniels in her failed non-disclosure suit against President Donald Trump. He's also credited with bringing new criminal sex abuse charges against singer R. Kelly.

Fox News' Lucia I. Suarez Sang and Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.