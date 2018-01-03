Meryl Streep calls out Melania and Ivanka Trump for 'silence' on sexual harassment

Meryl Streep called out Melania and Ivanka Trump, while simultaneously shrugging off any criticism against herself, for not speaking up following a wave of sexual assault allegations against men in various industries in a New York Times interview released Wednesday.

“I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say,” Streep said. “And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now.”

Currently promoting her new movie “The Post” alongside costar Tom Hanks, Streep told The Times she wants “to hear about the silence” of first lady Melania Trump, insisting, “she has so much that’s valuable to say.”

Her comments came as she was asked questions about her own initial silence following the allegations made against disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein. Streep said when she found out about Weinstein she had to go “deep into my life,” and take time to reflect on the accusations.

“I really had to think,” Streep said, adding: “Because it really underlined my own sense of cluelessness, and also how evil, deeply evil, and duplicitous, a person he was, yet such a champion of really great work.”

Streep told Fox News in December that she “wasn’t deliberately silent” following the accusations made against Weinstein.

“I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening,” the star said in a statement. She told The Times she “really didn’t know,” and thought “he was having girlfriends.”

Following her denials about Weinstein’s alleged crimes, posters popped up around Los Angeles with a photo of Streep and the words “She Knew” placed across the actress’ eyes.

During an acceptance speech at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards for her role in “The Iron Lady,” Streep famously referred to Weinstein as “God.”

Streep is one of more than 300 people part of the “Time’s Up” movement, a coalition working to combat harassment in the workplace "across all industries."