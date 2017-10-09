Rose McGowan calls Harvey Weinstein a 'monster'

Rose McGowan bashed Harvey Weinstein on social media calling the fallen Hollywood movie mogul a "monster."

The "Charmed" actress wrote a series of scathing tweets late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

In one Twitter post, she shared an image of herself from 1997 with the caption, "This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence."

The photo McGowan shared was taken two months after an unknown incident occurred between the actress and Weinstein, which reportedly resulted in an undisclosed paid settlement.

McGowan also responded to fellow actress Amber Tamblyn who credited McGowan for speaking up against Weinstein.

McGowan said, "I raise my sword to all who fight for truth and justice. We will prevail."

It was announced on Sunday that Weinstein was fired by his company's board of directors.