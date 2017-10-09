Expand / Collapse search
Rose McGowan calls Harvey Weinstein a 'monster'

Actress Rose McGowan poses at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014.

Rose McGowan bashed Harvey Weinstein on social media calling the fallen Hollywood movie mogul a "monster."

The "Charmed" actress wrote a series of scathing tweets late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

In one Twitter post, she shared an image of herself from 1997 with the caption, "This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence."

The photo McGowan shared was taken two months after an unknown incident occurred between the actress and Weinstein, which reportedly resulted in an undisclosed paid settlement.

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends amfAR's New York Gala honoring Harvey Weinstein in New York. Weinstein is taking a leave of absence from his own company after The New York Times released a report alleging decades of sexual harassment against women, including employees and actress Ashley Judd. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Harvey Weinstein attends amfAR's New York Gala honoring Harvey Weinstein in New York on Feb. 10, 2016. He has been fired from The Weinstein Company amid allegations of sexual harassment.  (AP)

McGowan also responded to fellow actress Amber Tamblyn who credited McGowan for speaking up against Weinstein.

McGowan said, "I raise my sword to all who fight for truth and justice. We will prevail."

It was announced on Sunday that Weinstein was fired by his company's board of directors.