Melissa Etheridge, Gavin Rossdale and more stars reveal their favorite song to sing in the shower

Celebrities are getting real about what they like to sing in the shower.

Melissa Etheridge, Gavin Rossdale and more stars shared the naked truth with Fox News Digital. Etheridge revealed that her song of choice changes, depending on what she was listening to right before hopping into the shower. She said at the moment she was singing "Never Gonna Give You Up" because her son got it stuck in her head.

"What do I sing in the shower? Whatever I last heard pretty much," Etheridge said. "My 16-year-old son Rick rolled me recently, and so I have ‘never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down.’

Etheridge's wife, Linda Wallem, explained that no matter what Etheridge is singing, she always sounds good, adding "she takes requests, and it's awesome."

Gavin Rossdale revealed he is most likely to sing one of his own songs in the shower, especially when he is working on new material and trying to write multiple new songs at the same time.

"Whatever song I'm working on at the moment. I'm trying to write this song for the greatest hits, so I'm humming different songs I have at the moment. Hopefully the good ones rise to the top, that you'll hear next time on the AMAs."

Canadian country singer Mackenzie Porter said she will most likely choose "a Lizzo song or a Shania song," listing Shania Twain as one of her musical inspirations. Growing up in Canada, Porter looked up to Twain and her success as a country artist, explaining she "paved the path for a lot of females in country, but also a lot of females in Canadian country."

Actress Roselyn Sánchez said her go to song to sing in the shower is "Stuck On You" by Lionel Richie, saying her love for both the song and the artist goes back to her childhood.

"I love him, love him, love him so much! I grew up in Puerto Rico, and he was probably my favorite singer of all time," Sánchez said. "I mean, ‘Stuck On You.’ I love that man."

Rather than telling us the title of his favorite shower song, lead singer of the country music band Parmalee, Matt Thomas, broke out into song, singing the chorus of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." This prompted laughter from his brother, the band's drummer Scott Thomas, and a little harmonization from lead guitarist Josh McSwain.

Singer Gayle, who released her debut single in 2021, revealed her top shower song is "Bejeweled" by Taylor Swift, saying "that's one of my favorite songs right now."

It was a fitting choice, considering Gayle is one of the artists who will be opening for Swift during her highly anticipated Eras Tour in 2023. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Gayle touched on the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster and the difficulties for fans trying to get tickets.

"I don't know how Ticketmaster works, I don't know the system of anything, but I completely understand why so many people are wanting tickets to the show. I would be exactly stressed out as well. To me, it's very understandable why there's issues, because nothing like this has ever happened when it comes to shows," Gayle said. "I would be struggling to buy tickets too if I wasn't gonna be on the stage."

In a 2021 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan revealed his favorite song to sing in the shower is quite a sad one.

"Oh God, oh, no, no, no, don’t say it," Dornan told Barrymore. "I get very musical ... It's probably 'Send in the Clowns, Stephen Sondheim'. It’s sad, I like to start my day with total sadness and build from there, yeah!"

Dornan has spoken out before about his love for musical theater, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2021 he was supposed to act in a musical that year, but due to his hectic schedule, he had to back out. He went on to say he is "all for testing boundaries in this industry" and exploring all the opportunities out there for an actor.

During RADIO.COM's "We Can Survive" concert at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019, the "Singing in the Shower" songstress Becky G revealed her favorite song to sing in the shower, when asked by The Jonas Brothers, first joking that it was one of their song's "Burning Up," before giving her real answer.

"I like oldies, like Etta James songs and songs I can just like belt at the top of my lungs and not care if they sound really crazy," Becky G revealed. "There’s an Etta James song called ‘All I Could Do Is Cry.’ Sounds very emotional. It’s kind of like an Adele crying in the rain moment."

Becky G then turned the tables on the brothers, asking what songs they sing while getting squeaky clean. Nick Jonas told her he likes to sing "the one-man-show version of ‘Les Misérables,’" prompting his brother Joe Jonas to joke that he likes to sing the one-man-show version of "Cats," but he doesn't "know any of the music" and just "go(es) ‘meow’ for an hour and a half."

Music icon Beyoncé Knowles revealed to model turned talk-show host, Tyra Banks, that she likes to sing the songs of another legend in the music industry.

"I always sing in the shower," Beyoncé said. "Yes, a Whitney Houston song. I think it’s ‘I Will Always Love You.’ You know, because in the beginning — it’s the nice reverb in the shower acoustics. It’s so embarrassing, but I definitely do."

In 2016, former dancer and judge on "Dancing with the Stars," Julianne Hough, wrote on her website that her top songs to sing in the shower include "Let It Go" from "Frozen," "Adore You" by Miley Cyrus and "Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber.

"There’s something about singing that makes me feel so good – especially in the shower where you can be totally uninhibited and really let loose," Julianne wrote. "No matter how you sound, give it a go! If you try this and anyone complains, you can just tell them it’s good for your mental health."