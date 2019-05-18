Meghan McCain's Twitter clapback resurfaces on 'Jeopardy!'

Meghan McCain’s viral clapback against one Twitter user resurfaced Friday during an episode of “Jeopardy!”

McCain shared a photo of a Jeopardy question on social media that referenced a tweet she sent in March in response to a remark made by a conservative commentator criticizing “The View.”

“Twitter eruputed when this co-host of ‘The View’ responded to a critic with the tweet ‘you were at my wedding Denise,’” the question read.

Denise McAllister, a contributor for The Federalist, a conservative website founded by McCain’s husband, slammed the daytime talk show hosts in a March 25 tweet as “delusional mental midgets” that lack “emotional regulation.”

McCain fired back with “you were at my wedding Denise…”

The six letter response set social media users into a frenzy, who used the clapback to inspire a series of memes.

McAllister sent a response tweet to clarify that she was not directing her remark at McCain.

“My comment was directed at The View and the mental midgets who surround you. I don’t even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy,” she wrote.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.