Meghan McCain’s Twitter clapback at ‘View’ critic goes viral: ‘My gift to the internet’

Meghan McCain coined the Internet’s new favorite meme on Tuesday when she issued a six-word comeback to a critic of “The View” – who, in a dramatic twist, had apparently attended McCain’s wedding.

The daytime talk show co-host responded to a tweet from Denise McAllister, a contributor for The Federalist, a conservative website founded by McCain’s husband, that slammed "The View" hosts as "delusional mental midgets."

“Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View? It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation,” wrote McAllister, attached with an article featuring a photo of McCain from the show.

McCain quickly responded: “you were at my wedding Denise....”

Even though McAllister tried to clarify her tweet wasn’t about McCain personally, the Internet wasted no time in applying McCain’s clapback to instances of betrayal and backstabbing in everyday life, movies and TV shows.

McCain later tweeted her thanks for the show of support and offered her response up as a “gift to the internet.”

“’You were at my wedding, Denise...’ can be everyone’s clap back to everyone, everywhere, forever. My gift to the internet. Thank you for the support,” she wrote.