Meghan McCain addresses Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman feuds: 'It's cruel'

Meghan McCain spoke candidly about her recent on and off-camera dust-ups with “The View” personalities Whoopi Goldberg and Abby Huntsman.

Although the 35-year-old star is usually tight-lipped about what goes on during “The View,” she spoke candidly about the show during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Specifically, she explained a reported fight between her and Huntsman that many thought contributed to the latter’s decision to leave the show.

“Thank you for asking me, no one has had the courtesy to ask me directly… Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years,” McCain explained. “We are still very good friends. We are very close, I just talked to her yesterday morning. She is campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted with her dad running for governor and her not helping and that is the reason she left.”

McCain, however, did admit that they had a small tiff.

“We did get in a fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight. All friendships have ups and downs and it was sort of bizarre to me, and I think bizarre to her, to have the fact that we got in one fight in the two years we’ve worked together on the show to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized,” she said.

McCain continued: “It’s cruel, it’s very cruel and this has been a really, really, rough few weeks for me. I didn’t want her to go, selfishly, because I thought she was an amazing co-host and just having a friend there is lovely. But it’s been really emotionally taxing to have our friendship used this way in the media.”

The host also addressed a recent on-screen moment with Goldberg, when she told McCain to “please stop talking!” during a heated discussion in December.

“It was rough, and I will say that she was having a bad day,” McCain explained. “We talked about it that night and the next day and… you know, it’s live TV and it’s really intense stressful times for everyone. I adore her. She apologized off air, she apologized on air, we all f--- up on the show. It’s live every day and I forgive her, I love her.”

McCain even went as far as to promise that if Goldberg ever left the show, she would join her.

“If she leaves, I go,” she declared. Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there. She always picks us up when we’re down. If she’s gone… if she jumps I jump. I adore her and I need her as the moderator.”