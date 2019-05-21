Meghan McCain dismisses 'View' conversation: 'I'm not changing your minds this morning'

"The View" host Meghan McCain seemed fed up with her co-hosts' conversation on Tuesday.

The hosts were discussing the Russia investigation and how President Trump told former White House counsel Don McGahn not to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Co-host Joy Behar said she appreciated McCain's attempt to bring Trump voters' perspectives into the conversation and also wanted to know why McCain was so concerned about Democrats' political strategy surrounding the Russia investigation.

After Behar and co-host Sunny Hostin interjected during her answer, McCain appeared to shut down. "I will say that -- I mean, it doesn't, you guys -- I'm not changing your minds this morning and honestly, I've said all I've had to say," she said.

McCain, who seemed at odds with each of the other co-hosts that day, had argued that Democrats were making a political mistake in pushing further investigation. Apparently frustrated, she said that her opinion was unpopular on the show.

"The other thing I would like to make clear is, I come here every day trying to show a different perspective and I understand every day that I walk into this building and basically when I walk out of my apartment, it's an unpopular one but I do think it's important to know what's going on in Montoursville, Pennsylvania," she said, referring to the location of President Trump's rally on Monday.

Earlier in the show, the two had a testy exchange over Behar's statement that she thought all Republicans should go to jail -- something she later said was "hyperbole."

"This is an unbelievabl[y] corrupt president ... and the Republican Party is right behind him and they all should be thrown into jail as far as I'm concerned," she initially said.