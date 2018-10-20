Meghan Markle's husband, Prince Harry, shares excitement for their 'newest addition' in Invictus Games opening speech

Prince Harry can't wait to be a father.

On Saturday, the soon-to-be first-time dad gushed about his wife and their news that they would be expecting their first child during his speech at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony in Sydney, Australia.

"Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days," Harry told the Sydney Opera House crowd. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."

After giving his opening ceremony speech, Harry rejoined his wife in the audience, where the Duchess of Sussex was photographed lovingly holding on to her husband during the remainder of the event.

Prior to attending the Invictus' opening night program, the royal couple made a visit to the famous open-air venue during the day, clad in matching Invictus polos and casual pants.

Kensington Palace shared a photo of the prince rehearsing his evening speech in the empty venue with Meghan as his sole audience member.

Harry, who served in the British Army for a decade, founded the Invictus Games in 2014. The games are an international Paralympic sporting event celebrating and featuring wounded and ill military members and veterans.

"These Games were created for our men and women in uniform; designed around their talents and their needs and built not just for them, but also for the friends and families that have supported their recoveries and had their lives changed forever," the 34-year-old royal said in his speech. "Over the last four years though, the Invictus Games have become about much more than the thousands of competitors who have taken part."

He continued, "Invictus has become about the example of service and dedication our competitors have provided to the world. Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation."

In addition to Harry's baby shoutout to Meghan on Saturday, just days after announcing their pregnancy, the 37-year-old duchess revealed that she and her husband had also been thinking about future baby names.

While visiting Melbourne, Australia, last week, Prince Harry and his wife were quizzed by Melbourne school children during a ride on the city’s local tram. According to Entertainment Tonight, while aboard the tram, a 12-year-old student by the name of Charlie Wolf asked the newly pregnant couple if they had thought of any names for their unborn child.

Meghan reportedly replied to Wolf and said, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone. We’re going to sit down and have a look at them."

The Duchess also added that it was still too early to make an official baby name decision.

And while Meghan and Harry's baby name will remain a mystery for the time being, Princess Diana's former royal butler, Paul Burrell, has urged Harry to name his soon-to-be-born child after his late mother.

On Wednesday, Burrell said in a tweet, "Dear Meghan and Harry, Many Congratulations to you both on your wonderful news. Australia has taken you to their hearts and have seen at first hand the inspirational people you are. If your baby is a girl, be brave and call her Diana which would make your Mother so proud."