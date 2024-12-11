Meghan Markle seen as manipulating Prince Harry, will never win over UK: author

Meghan Markle was once hailed for being a breath of fresh air for Britain’s fusty royal family, but the honeymoon is long over.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. Now, Meghan is gearing up to launch her grand comeback to public life.

According to reports, the mother of two will be unveiling her Netflix series and lifestyle brand in 2025. But after the couple aired their grievances, and the 43-year-old was accused of bullying by palace courtiers, one royal expert believes it's unlikely Meghan will ever be welcomed back with open arms across the pond.

PRINCE HARRY SHUTS DOWN MEGHAN MARKLE SPLIT RUMORS AMID DIVORCE SPECULATION

"I don't think Meghan will ever win over the U.K. public again," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," told Fox News Digital.

"Things change very quickly, but I cannot see it happening," Seward insisted. "Not in this generation. Maybe there’s a younger generation that Meghan might win over. I know she probably appeals to younger rather than older people."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY GIVE RARE GLIMPSE OF KIDS IN 2024 HOLIDAY CARD

"Everyone agrees that Meghan is a gorgeous-looking girl and very stylish... but it doesn’t mean that you like her," said Seward. "I just think at the moment, people in the U.K. simply don’t like her."

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, have been estranged from the family since they quit royal duties. The couple said the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press were what prompted them to step back as senior royals.

After moving to California, they gave a televised interview to Oprah Winfrey, which was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally, and filmed a Netflix docuseries. The Duke of Sussex also wrote a bestselling memoir, "Spare," which detailed his struggles with royal life.

Days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Winfrey, The Times of London published a report alleging that Meghan had driven out two personal assistants and that staff had been "humiliated" on several occasions during her time living in Kensington Palace.

Meghan's lawyers denied the allegations. At the time, a spokesperson for the duchess said the claims were just the "latest attack on her character."

Between the accusations and their public woes about royal life, their popularity quickly plummeted.

"I think sadly in the U.K. they are really not liked, especially Meghan," Seward explained. "People see her as a girl [who] took her husband away from his family, and she’s a girl [who] abandoned her own family. Not all of it, obviously not, but her father. And now, she’s persuaded Harry to abandon his father, and he dissed his own family in his autobiography. He didn’t have to do that."

"I think people really have a very, very low opinion of the Sussexes," Seward continued. "I think there is a big fondness for Harry still. I think people feel that he’s totally manipulated by his wife, which we don’t know, but I think people feel that.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"At the moment, people are just not interested in them here, but they’re interested in reading about their demise… They’re not interested in perhaps reading about how well they might be doing. We never hear if they’re doing well because we only hear about the bad things they do."

"People are fickle, and it could all change," Seward added.

"I think people really have a very, very low opinion of the Sussexes… I think there is a big fondness for Harry still. I think people feel that he’s totally manipulated by his wife, which we don’t know, but I think people feel that." — Ingrid Seward, author of "My Mother and I"

In June 2023, Buckingham Palace announced it had investigated how the staff had handled allegations of bullying.

According to palace officials, the details of the independent review were not being released to protect the confidentiality of those who took part. Following the review, officials said the palace’s human resources policy had been updated, but the palace declined to say what the changes were.

It wasn't the first time that Meghan was scrutinized by the British press.

When Harry, 40, began dating Meghan, the "Suits" star was criticized by the U.K. tabloids for everything from eating avocados to wearing dark nail polish. However, others pointed out that Meghan is hardly the first royal to get a rough ride in the media.

The press and the royal family have an intense and often toxic relationship going back decades.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was snapped by paparazzi wherever she went. When she and the former Prince Charles admitted that their marriage was in trouble, her private life became public property.

Diana was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 while being pursued by photographers. She was 36. Harry later said he feared "history repeating itself."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I lost my mother, and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," said the father of two.

Kate Middleton was also scrutinized for years before she became the Princess of Wales. She was accused of being lazy for not having a full-time job and dubbed "Waity Katy," for seemingly waiting for Prince William to propose. Since then, she's been praised for representing the future of the British monarchy.

But drama continued to follow the Sussexes as they tried to control the narrative. Their media blitz of tell-alls was met with both sympathy and contempt. And many have wondered if Meghan can win over the public again by creating a successful brand in the States.

Page Six recently reported that Meghan will be launching a Netflix show centered on "cooking, gardening and entertaining" in "early 2025." She will also unveil her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Sources told the outlet some staffers from Archewell, the foundation she and Harry created, are involved.

"As far as Meghan being quiet, she’s been in the background working on her entrepreneurial efforts," an industry insider told the outlet.

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE WILL NEVER WIN OVER UK PUBLIC AGAIN, AUTHOR CLAIMS

"Both the Netflix project and her brand will come out within the same timeline in the New Year," the source claimed. "It’s going to be a good year for Meghan specifically, she’s spent the majority of the year doing work behind the scenes to launch a project in the first few months of 2025."

A source who knows the couple told the outlet that "they are going to be criticized no matter what."

"When they’re together, there’s headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show."

Kinsey Schofield, the host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital that it’s going to take more than a celebrity-branded jam to sweeten up her image.

"I don’t think anyone is looking at American Riviera Orchard thinking that this is going to be a home run," Schofield claimed. "Everything with these two is so messy. But Crisis Management Meg is a crucial step in her attempt at flying solo. There is also one key ingredient needed to excel in personality-driven television – an authentic personality. And I think that is something that Meghan Markle lacks."

"How many times are we going to hear the words ‘Meghan Markle rebrand’ or ‘Meghan Markle comeback'?" Schofield argued. "Peak Meghan was May 19, 2018 – the day she married Prince Harry. And there’s no comeback from March 7, 2021 – the day her interview with Oprah Winfrey aired."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t think Meghan will ever be as popular as she once was, and she only has herself to blame," Schofield added.