Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive 'special award' from UK charity for decision to have no more than 2 kids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being applauded by a U.K. charity that believes one way to save the environment is by limiting couples to only having two children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the recipients of Population Matters' "special award," which gives a nod to the couple for previously announcing their decision to have at most two children.

"In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children, and providing a role model for other families," the organization writes of the couple on its website.

Population Matters recalled Harry's revelation about expanding his family in a chat with Dr. Jane Goodall for Vogue in 2019. When discussing his future as a father, Harry said he planned to have, "Two, maximum!"

He also discussed how his philanthropy efforts and travels around the world as a former working member of the British royal family opened his eyes up to the benefits of preserving the environment.

"I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question," he told Goodall, a pioneering British primatologist.

Population Matters also recalled Harry stating that humans around the world "should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

"We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family," the organization added.

Meghan and Harry were among the charity's half-dozen honorees ahead of World Population Day on Sunday. The awards were given to "individuals and organizations across the globe for their progressive, effective and brave work promoting reproductive rights, defending the environment, and enlightening the public about the challenges we face and the solutions that are available!"

The winners, including the Sussexes, will receive a £500 (about $695) donation for a charity of their choice.

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards Markle. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.