Meghan Markle's former aide breaks silence on past staffers' bullying claims made against Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's former aide has confirmed she was questioned during an investigation surrounding claims of bullying made against the Duchess of Sussex.

During an interview with Australian newspaper The Herald Sun on Monday, Samantha Cohen — who was a Buckingham Palace staffer for nearly 20 years before leaving in 2019 — revealed she was one of 10 staff members questioned during the investigation.

While she didn't directly speak about the investigation, she revealed the Palace was unable to find a replacement aide for the Duke and Duchess due to the high staff turnover.

"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18 — we couldn’t find a replacement for me and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left (quit) as well while in Africa," she said.

A representative for Markle did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Buckingham Palace launched the investigation in March 2021 after reports alleged that Markle had driven out two personal assistants and that staff had been "humiliated" on several occasions during her time living in Kensington Palace.

The claims were published by the Times of London days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their televised interview.

Markle’s lawyers denied the bullying allegations when they were made. At the time, a spokesperson for the duchess said that the claims were just the "latest attack on her character."

In June 2023, Buckingham Palace announced that it had investigated how the staff had handled allegations of bullying made against the former "Suits" star.

According to palace officials, the details of the independent review were not being released, to protect the confidentiality of those who took part. Following the review, officials said the palace’s human resources policy had been updated, but the palace declined to say what the changes were.

