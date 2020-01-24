Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres interview rumors are 'categorically untrue': report

Meghan Markle is not planning any sit-down interviews, despite reports.

Royal sources told both People magazine and Entertainment Tonight (ET) that reports of the Duchess of Sussex sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres -- or any interviewer -- "are categorically untrue."

According to People and ET, Markle, 38, and DeGeneres, 61, started their friendship years ago after meeting at a dog shelter. In addition to DeGeneres, Markle and husband Prince Harry also know another media mogul: Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey, who attended the couple's 2018 nuptials, recently opened up about Prince Harry and Markle’s decision to step back from their senior royal duties, arguing that no one should criticize them for doing what’s best for their family.

The 65-year-old spoke to TMZ in New York City on Tuesday night, where she candidly shared her thoughts on the "Megxit" news, as well as the media’s reaction to the Sussexes' plan to relinquish most of their royal duties, live financially independent of the crown, give up their “royal highness” titles and live part-time in Canada.

“I support them 1,000 percent,” the star told the outlet.

Oprah said she supports them because she believes that the couple has thought about this for several months, noting the queen’s statement on the matter referencing the amount of time and thought that was put into the decision. As a result, she thinks that Harry isn’t being reactive but is actually making a calculated decision for his family.

Although Oprah has been a friend to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past, TMZ said that her unequivocal support could have something to do with the fact that she and Harry are partnered on a business venture to create a documentary series on mental health for Apple's new streaming service.

The documentary builds on Harry's work on mental health issues, which included work with his brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, in their Heads Together campaign.

