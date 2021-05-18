Meghan Markle’s childhood boyfriend thinks it’s ‘awesome’ that she’s standing up to royals

Meghan Markle’s childhood boyfriend is offering his support.

Among those that were taken with Markle and Prince Harry's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey was actor Joshua Silverstein, who said he dated Markle for a summer when she was 13.

The actor appeared on ITV's "Lorraine" on Tuesday, according to Daily Mail, and praised the former "Suits" star for her "courageous" interview, all while knowing it would "create tension."

"Meghan did Oprah and was very honest and transparent with her experiences in the royal family," he said. "There's a history of racism within the royal family that goes way back to the transatlantic slave trade. The fact Meghan is able to get on TV and bravely talk about that is awesome."

The actor continued: "Whenever people of color speak out against oppression and racism, genuinely there's a huge backlash so the fact she got up and spoke about that even knowing it could create a lot of tension between her and her family, I thought that was really courageous on her part."

Silverstein said that change cannot happen unless people are "willing to have a conversation," adding that the family – and sociopolitical opponents in general – can "move forward" as "more people become honest about their role and privilege and all the darkness in the past."

According to the outlet, Silverstein’s comments, particularly his claim that the royal family has been "racist for centuries" left many upset online.

In their historic interview, Markle, who is biracial, alleged that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born." Markle said that she was not privy to such conversations, but that Harry was. She would not reveal who had the conversation with Harry, however, as she felt it would be too "damaging" to do so.

Harry later clarified that it was not his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, or grandfather, the late Prince Philip, who initiated the conversations.

The comment sparked critics to deem the royal family racist and racially insensitive, which Prince William disputed.

When approached by a reporter after Harry and Markle's televised interview, William stated that his family is "very much not a racist family."

Not long after, Buckingham Palace issued its own statement on the matter.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," read a statement from the Palace provided to Fox News at the time. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.