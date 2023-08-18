Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Broadway star Chris Peluso, actor in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘Wicked,’ dead at 40

Peluso suffered from schizoaffective disorder

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Chris Peluso, a Broadway actor known for his theater work including "Mamma Mia!" and "Wicked," has died. He was 40.

News of Peluso’s passing was confirmed by his family, according to Playbill. A cause of death has not been revealed.

"Broadway and West End talent Chris Peluso passed away August 15… Mr. Peluso was a beloved co-star and collaborator to many," Playbill stated.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Chris Peluso on Broadway

"Mamma Mia!" actor Chris Peluso died at the age of 40. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. (Getty Images)

The devastating news comes a year after it was publicly announced that Peluso had stepped away from acting to seek treatment for a schizoaffective disorder.

Peluso portrayed Sky in "Mamma Mia!" and starred as Fiyero in multiple tours of "Wicked."

The University of Michigan’s Musical Theatre department shared a special tribute to Peluso, who attended the school, after news of his death. 

"The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso… Our hearts go out to his family," the Interim Chair Linda Goodrich shared in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Chris Peluso on stage

Chris Peluso and Gina Beck bow at the curtain call during the press night performance of "Show Boat" at The New London Theatre. (Getty Images)

Last year, Peluso's friends Rebecca LaChance and Tim Oxbrow organized a GoFundMe page on behalf of the Broadway star, titled "Mental Health Treatment for Chris Peluso."

"But as many probably don't know, Chris suffers from schizoaffective disorder. This diagnosis has resulted in Chris experiencing debilitating paranoia, which has kept him from performing in recent years," the GoFundMe page stated.

"As well as affecting his capacity to work in the field he built his career in over the last 18 years, Chris's mental health has affected every aspect of his life. In recent months, the paranoia has consumed him to the extent that he is unable to work any job and has had to leave his wife and young child and return to America to seek treatment."

Chris Peluso at an event

Chris Peluso attends the press night after party for "Show Boat" at L'Escargot on April 25, 2016 in London. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Peluso’s friends noted that the actor had no healthcare insurance in the U.S. and was hospitalized for two weeks. At the time, he was seeking treatment at an inpatient mental health rehabilitation center.

"Hopefully this helps bring some awareness to how so many suffer from mental illness in silence. You never know what someone may be going through. Be kind to each other," Peluso previously shared on the GoFundMe.

Chris Peluso red carpet

Chris Peluso rose to fame in 2004 for being a popular understudy on Broadway, by covering The Balladeer in the Tony-winning revival of the "Assassins." (Getty Images)

Peluso rose to fame in 2004 for being a popular understudy on Broadway, by covering The Balladeer in the Tony-winning revival of the "Assassins." Peluso’s other theater credits include both Louis and Nicolas in Elton John's "Lestat," and all three leading male roles in "Beautiful The Carole King Musical:" Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Don Kirshner, according to Playbill.

He additionally starred in "Miss Saigon" and "Showboat" in London. He also portrayed Nick Arnstein opposite Sheridan Smith in the U.K. tour of "Funny Girl." His off-Broadway credits include the production of "The Glorious Ones."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peluso is survived by his wife, Jessica Gomes, their daughter Aria Li Gomes-Peluso and their son Caio Lian Gomes-Peluso, according to Playbill.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending