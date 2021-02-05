Marvel Comics will edit Immortal Hulk following anti-Semitic art criticism

Marvel Comics will edit its Immortal Hulk #43 (released this week) after fans slammed the company for perpetuating anti-Semitic stereotypes in the comic's pages.

Marvel pledged to reprint the comic and accept requests for exchanges and provide customers with the "corrected versions" or new downloads for the digital copy, according to GamesRadar.

According to the outlet, Marvel sent an apology statement to retailers and also included it in mailers.

"Marvel is correcting and reprinting the main and variant editions of Immortal Hulk #43, originally on sale 2/3," the statement reads. "Requests to return for exchange on Immortal Hulk #43 with these corrected versions may be made starting today."

DICK VAN DYKE HELPED THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE IN A SURPRISING WAY

The scene from the comic book in question depicts two characters negotiating at a jewelry store with the shop window reading, "Cronemberg's Jewery" but one character is standing in front of the "Y" so it actually reads "Jewer." Below the writing is the Star of David, which is a symbol of the Jewish faith.

Joe Bennett, the penciler for Immortal Hulk, released his own statement apologizing on his Facebook page.

"I've been including references to famous horror directors to pay respects to the genre throughout the series, and in Immortal Hulk #43, I included a nod to David Cronenberg," Bennett's statement begins.

'BLACK PANTHER' SEQUEL TO BEGIN SHOOTING IN JULY 2021: REPORT

"The misspellings on the window were an honest but terrible mistake – since I was writing backwards, I accidentally spelled both of those words wrong."

"I have no excuse for how I depicted the Star of David. I failed to understand this troubling and offensive stereotype, and after listening to you all, I now understand my mistake," he continued.

"This was wrong, offensive, and hurtful in many ways. This is a mistake I must own, and I am sorry to everyone who I hurt by this. I am working with Marvel to correct this, and I am using this lesson to reflect on how I approach my stories and my work," Bennett concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to CBR, a Marvel Comics representative stated that the company "fully acknowledged this mistake was missed on our side as well."

A rep for Marvel didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.