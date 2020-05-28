Martin Scorsese self-shot short film about being in coronavirus lockdown from his home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Martin Scorsese self-shot a short film in his New York City home that saw him reflect on his self-isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic through the lens of classic films.

The 77-year-old director filmed the short for the BBC series “Lockdown Culture with Mary Beard,” which has seen many prominent Hollywood figures tell their stories of being in lockdown due to the pandemic through various creative means.

“What I look forward to in the future is carrying with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances,” Scorsese said in a statement provided to Fox News. “It is the essential. The people you love. Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can.”

Scorsese’s short appears in the latest and final installment of the series, which Beard noted was a big get for her, claiming he puts a nice button on what for her has been a surprising journey and creative endeavor that she never thought she'd go on.

“Martin Scorsese makes a wonderful end to the series. We see him at home, thinking about lockdown through the lens of classic movies, like Hitchcock's ‘The Wrong Man.’ But what's really clever is that this great Hollywood luminary also gets us to look at Hitchcock again and afresh through the lens of our current predicament,” she said. “I was absolutely over the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a little premiere! And it all contributes to a pretty amazing finale.”

In a short clip posted to social media, Scorsese reflects on the relief he felt at the onset of the lockdown in mid-March, noting that he found himself without any daily responsibilities for the first time in a while. However, he notes the anxiety quickly set in once he realized getting back to work on his various projects may not be in the cards for a good long time.

The show was rebranded from “Front Row Late” to “Lockdown Culture with Mary Beard” and has seen countless celebrities and creative people, like “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood, explore the various aspects of life in lockdown.