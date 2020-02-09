Martin Scorsese falls asleep during Eminem's Oscars 2020 performance

Martin Scorsese was spotted falling asleep during Eminem’s Oscars performance on Sunday night.

The “Without Me” rapper made an unannounced appearance at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, performing his hit single “Lose Yourself” from the 2002 film “8 Mile.”

Twitter users were quick to point out Scorsese’s sleepy reaction during the rapper’s performance.

“MARTIN SCORSESE FALLING ASLEEP DURING THE EMINEM PERFORMANCE HAS ME IN TEARS,” one Twitter user wrote.

One user even advocated for Scorsese, telling people to “Let the man sleep.”

Eminem’s performance came as a surprise following a video package of best original song winners in Oscars history. Eminem won the best original song for “Lose Yourself” in 2003.

Scorsese was nominated for best director for "The Irishman" at the Oscars, but ultimately lost to Bong Joon-ho and his film "Parasite."