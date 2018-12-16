Maroon 5's Super Bowl worries take new turn
With the NFL's anthem controversy still swirling, Maroon 5 has a problem: Who will perform with them at halftime?
The band has approached several stars but can't get a yes.
"Nobody wants to be associated with it," an insider tells Variety.
Cardi B, Andre Benjamin, Mary J Blige, Usher, and Lauryn Hill were all in the mix, but none have confirmed.
Maybe the fact that it's a free gig doesn't help—or "maybe there just won’t be a halftime show next year and we can all agree to take an extended bathroom break at that time like we were going to anyway," quips Vulture.