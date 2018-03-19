Mark Salling autopsy found alcohol in his system at the time of his death, gives chilling timeline of final night

Former “Glee” star Mark Salling reportedly had alcohol in his system when he took his own life in January 2018. The star reportedly hung himself after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

As previously reported, the star was found hanging in the woods near California’s Tujunga-Sunland area. The death was soon deemed a suicide by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On Monday, The Wrap reported the star’s autopsy found Salling had .08 percent alcohol in his femoral blood, just on the liner of legal intoxication.

The star’s heart blood reportedly measured .095 percent alcohol. He did not, however, seem to have an drugs in his system.

Salling was perhaps best known for his acting and music on the hit Fox show “Glee,” where he played Noah “Puck” Puckerman. He became the subject of controversy when he plead guilty to possessing approximately 25,000 images of children engaging in sexual conduct. He was facing four to seven years in prison at the time of his death. However, because of his suicide, a judge dismissed the case.

In addition to the alcohol-related information, E! News reports the autopsy report gave a chilling account of the star’s final night. He was reportedly last seen alive while watching television with his father. His mother noticed that his vehicle went missing around midnight, which was unusual as he was on monitored house arrest. His roommate found Salling’s tracking device “down the street” from the residence. Salling’s body was found around 9 a.m. the following morning.