Mark Ronson apologizes for 'sapiosexual' comment

Mark Ronson has apologized for saying he identifies as sapiosexual.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on Wednesday, the music producer clarified a comment he made while on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" last week.

"I do not consider myself part of any marginalized community and I apologize if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it," Ronson said.

The 44-year-old went on to explain that during his appearance on the talk show, he was told that there had been a segment on sapiosexuality and was asked how he felt about it.

After asking what it meant, the term was then described to him as “when you’re attracted to intelligence," Ronson recalled, adding that his response at the time was: “That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn’t be?”

“And they were like basically like, ‘OK, Mark Ronson identifies himself as sapiosexual, that’s great,'” he continued. “And then they proceeded to ask me about Miley Cyrus’ dating life and something else I probably wasn’t that informed to talk about, either, and then that was it.”

Following the show, Ronson saw that his comments made headlines. "It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!’ And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself — like as a heterosexual white male — part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing," he said.

He added that initially, he wasn't worried about his remarks, thinking that they would be put into context.

“But that’s not what happens on Twitter anymore,” he said.

During Ronson's appearance on "Good Morning Britain," host Kate Harraway asked Ronson: “Now we know you are single, and Mark has got very involved in our debate backstage, you are identifying as a man who likes intellect?”

“I didn’t know that there was a word for it, but I was really enjoying that segment. We were all arguing in the dressing room with a couple of your producers. And yes, I feel like I identify as sapiosexual,” Ronson replied.

Ronson separated from his wife, French actress Joséphine de La Baume, in 2017. Their divorce was finalized last year.

The Grammy award-winning artist is best known for his collaborations with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Adele and Bruno Mars.