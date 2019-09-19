Music producer Mark Ronson says he identifies as sapiosexual: 'I didn’t know that there was a word for it'

Music producer Mark Ronson said Thursday that he identifies as sapiosexual.

Ronson appeared on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" to discuss his newest album "Late Night Feelings," and while he was backstage, there was a discussion on the show about French equality minister Marlene Schiappa, who also reportedly came out as sapiosexual in a recent interview.

“The definition means intelligence first then attraction,” British journalist Nichi Hodgson explained to co-hosts Ben Shepard and Kate Harraway, according to The Sun. “I date men and women and identify as bisexual, and I realized the thing that linked all people that I have dated has been their brains.”

“We know a certain percentage of the population is sapiosexual,” she added. “It’s always existed, we just didn’t have a word for it.”

During the segment, Ronson ended up getting involved in a debate about the identifier while he was in the green room, and when it was time for his interview, Harraway asked the 44-year-old if he was "identifying as a man who likes intellect?”

“I didn’t know that there was a word for it, but I was really enjoying that segment. We were all arguing in the dressing room with a couple of your producers. And yes, I feel like I identify as sapiosexual,” Ronson said.

Ronson separated from his wife, French actress Joséphine de La Baume, in 2017. Their divorce was finalized last year.