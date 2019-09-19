Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Music producer Mark Ronson says he identifies as sapiosexual: 'I didn’t know that there was a word for it'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 19Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Sept. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Music producer Mark Ronson said Thursday that he identifies as sapiosexual.

Ronson appeared on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" to discuss his newest album "Late Night Feelings," and while he was backstage, there was a discussion on the show about French equality minister Marlene Schiappa, who also reportedly came out as sapiosexual in a recent interview.

“The definition means intelligence first then attraction,” British journalist Nichi Hodgson explained to co-hosts Ben Shepard and Kate Harraway, according to The Sun. “I date men and women and identify as bisexual, and I realized the thing that linked all people that I have dated has been their brains.”

MILEY CYRUS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH MARK RONSON

“We know a certain percentage of the population is sapiosexual,” she added. “It’s always existed, we just didn’t have a word for it.”

BELLA THORNE COMES OUT AS PANSEXUAL: 'YOU LIKE WHAT YOU LIKE' 

During the segment, Ronson ended up getting involved in a debate about the identifier while he was in the green room, and when it was time for his interview, Harraway asked the 44-year-old if he was "identifying as a man who likes intellect?”

“I didn’t know that there was a word for it, but I was really enjoying that segment. We were all arguing in the dressing room with a couple of your producers. And yes, I feel like I identify as sapiosexual,” Ronson said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ronson separated from his wife, French actress Joséphine de La Baume, in 2017. Their divorce was finalized last year.