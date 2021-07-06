Mariska Hargitay breaks ankle at Hamptons party: 'My summer look'

Mariska Hargitay's summer plans were just interrupted.

The "Law & Order: SVU" star broke her ankle over the 4th of July weekend at an event in the Hamptons, Long Island.

The 57-year-old revealed on Instagram Monday her bandaged right foot. "My summer look," she joked adding the hashtags "#specialankleunit," "#crackingthecase," "#theselittlepiggieswenttotheER," and "#agonyofdefeet."

Page Six reported that Hargitay was attending a screening of "Black Widow" at the Cinema Society when she tripped on wet pavement.

The Emmy-winner "was taken to Southampton Hospital by ambulance with her husband Peter Hermann. She stayed there for several hours and ended up with a bandaged leg."

She later had to miss the after-party hosted at her East Hampton home.

Also in attendance at the screening were Brooke Shields, Ellen Pompeo, Drew Barrymore, and new Marvel star David Harbour who plays The Red Guardian in the superhero film.

Hargitay previously injured her knee in May. "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," Hargitay wrote at the time.