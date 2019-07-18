Mariah Carey once 'ran off' from ex Tommy Mottola's home

Mariah Carey claimed that she "felt like a prisoner" in her first marriage to Sony exec Tommy Mottola, and now one of her producers corroborates the claim.

Rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri recalled that once, while he and Da Brat were recording with Carey at Mottola's estate, they left the property (which Carey referred to as "Sing Sing") — and "all hell broke loose."

"I'm just this guy, this producer, just trying to get my music out, and do what I'm doing. I didn't even know what we was walking into [sic]," he told People Now. "But I felt it once I was there. When that little situation — when her and Brat left the house — I could feel like, 'Man, what the hell is this?' I was looking around like, 'Boy, we are somewhere else that I didn't know ... I felt like we was definitely in a situation."

In the August 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan, Carey recalled her marriage to Mottola, who is 20 years her senior.

"You might want to picture a child bride,” she said. “There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. There was no freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner.”

After their divorce in 1998, Carey claimed — and her own collaborators confirmed — that Mottola tried to sabotage her "Glitter" album. A Sony rep denied the allegations.

In Mottola's own memoir (via Billboard), he confessed that his romance with Carey, which began when he was married to first wife Lisa Clark, was "absolutely wrong and inappropriate."

He added that he was "truly sorry for any discomfort or pain that all of my good intentions inevitably caused [Carey], and most of all for the scars it left on my two oldest children."