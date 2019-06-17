Expand / Collapse search
Woman received Marie Curie cake instead of Mariah Carey after co-workers ‘misunderstood’ her request

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17

This Mariah Carey fan’s “One Sweet Day” turned a little sour when her co-workers “misunderstood” her cake decoration request.

A woman in England reportedly asked her colleagues for a Mariah Carey cake for her birthday — however, she instead received a Marie Curie cake.

Mariah Carey even tweeted a response to the cake mix-up.

Mariah Carey even tweeted a response to the cake mix-up. (2016 Getty Images)

'PATHETIC' FROG BIRTHDAY CAKE FROM SUPERMARKET LEAVES PARENTS 'MORTIFIED': 'IT WAS A DISGRACE'

According to the woman’s cousin on Twitter, the colleagues misunderstood the request for the Grammy-award winning singer and created the cake to feature the two-time Nobel Price-winning scientist.

Those on Twitter were tickled by the mix-up and left a variety of pun-filled comments referencing the late scientist and her work with radiation.

Even Carey herself responded to the hilarious mix-up on Twitter, stating she could have been Marie Curie – if she passed math class.

Carey is currently celebrating the birthday of her debut studio album, which was released this month in 1990.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.