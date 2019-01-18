Mariah Carey dismisses 10 Year Challenge: ‘Time is not something I acknowledge’

Mariah Carey has no interest in revisiting the past.

The 48-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to post a side-by-side image of the same photo where she’s casually longing in a bikini and robe alongside her beloved pooch.

The star posted the snap as part of the viral #10YearChallenge trend in which people upload an image of themselves from 2009 and 2019 to show the effects of age over the past decade.

“I don’t get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge,” captioned the legendary diva.

The image comes a few weeks after Carey shared photos of herself wearing a dazzling string bikini during the holidays in St. Barts.

The mother of two rocked a bathing suit that was accessorized with diamond bracelets. In one photo, she is seen taking a dip in the pool, smiling with her eyes closed.

“Happy,” she captioned the photo.

Before she set off on her tropical vacation, the “We Belong Together” artist spent Christmas with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in Aspen, Colorado, People reported.

In 2014, Carey told Observer Magazine she celebrates “life anniversaries” — not birthdays.

“… I don’t count years but I definitely rebuke them,” said Carey. “I have anniversaries, not birthdays because I celebrate life, darling.”

Carey also admitted she simply never wants to grow up.

“Darling, I’m eternally 12 years old,” she declared.

Back in 2015, Carey told People magazine the secret behind maintaining her youthful features was simply not acknowledging her age.

“I think I have to remain eternally oblivious to age,” she shared. “Honestly, when you put a number on it yourself, it’s just like, why? Why do that?”

But Carey admitted that a “good hair and makeup team” does keep her feeling beautiful. Still, she insisted that when it comes to her makeup, she doesn’t mind stripping down.

“If you’re not wearing a lot of makeup, you don’t have to take a lot of it off,” explained the beauty school alum. “So, my goal is to wear the least amount of makeup possible so I don’t have to steam my face and take it all off.

“I do [have bad hair days], and then I have to apply my 500 hours of beauty school,” added Carey. “If it’s really bad, I’ll just slick it back and put it in a bun.”

