Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey forced to cancel two more Christmas shows due to flu: 'I'm really devastated about it'

Carey canceled her show in Pittsburgh earlier this week after coming down with the flu

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Mariah Carey fans break into brawl during Christmas concert Video

Mariah Carey fans break into brawl during Christmas concert

A brawl broke out between fans at Mariah Careys Christmas concert during her performance of "All I Want for Christmas is You." (Credit: @aaronnezzy /TMX)

Mariah Carey was forced to cancel two additional shows on her Christmas Time tour after she came down with the flu.

On Friday, the 55-year-old singer announced that she was feeling too ill to perform and called off her shows this weekend at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and UBS Arena in Belmont, New York. 

"Newark and Belmont - I wish I had better news but unfortunately I’m still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday. I’m really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC," Carey wrote in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

mariah carey singing

Mariah Carey canceled two more shows on her Christmas Time tour after she came down with the flu. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC)

On Wednesday, the five-time Grammy Award winner canceled her concert at Pittburgh, Pennsylvania's PPG Paints Arena hours before she was set to take the stage.

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much," Carey, who is known as the "Queen of Christmas," wrote on X.

Carey is next scheduled for a Dec. 17 concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, which will mark the final stop on her tour. She has not yet announced whether that show will also be canceled.

Mariah Carey performs on stage

Carey's tour kicked off in November. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mariah Carey)

The latest cancelations come after Carey's mega-hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" reclaimed its number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 15th total week this year. Released in 1994, the iconic Christmas anthem has topped the chart every year since 2019 and has sold more than 10 million copies.

Last week, a brawl broke out between fans during her show in St. Louis, Missori while she was performing "All I Want for Christmas is You." Two men were seen on video getting into a fight as a woman tries to hold one of them back.

However, Carey appeared unfazed by the altercation and continued belting the tune, which closed out the show.

Mariah Carey

The singer is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album "Merry Christmas," which featured her mega-hit "All I Want For Christmas." (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mariah Carey)

In August, Carey officially announced that she was embarking on a 20-city nationwide tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album "Merry Christmas," which featured "All I Want For Christmas." The tour kicked off on Nov. 6 at Highland, California's Yaamava Theater.

During an April interview with People Magazine, Carey shared details about her plans for the tour, telling the outlet, "I’ve been working day and night on this one."

"I worked with some incredible people on this, like Miss Debbie Allen," she added. Allen, who won two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for her work on the 1980s TV show "Fame," served as the creative director and choreographer for the Christmas Time national tour

"I’ll be doing songs I’ve never done before, some duets," Carey teased while speaking with People. "I’ve got to keep some surprises."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

