Maren Morris marks the end of summer lounging on a boat

Maren Morris soaked in the last days of summer on a boat.

The country singer shared a picture of herself lounging on a boat in a salmon-colored bikini and matching sunglasses over Labor Day weekend.

"summer’s over. school back in session," Morris, 29, captioned the picture.

Her fellow celebs took to the comments section to praise Morris' sultry photo.

"You better weeeerk," actress and singer Lucy Hale posted while country star Sarah Darling opted for a flame emoji.

Morris' husband and fellow country artist Ryan Hurd shared another snap from their lazy boat day with Jake Owen and his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein.

"HAPPY LABOR DAY! Thanks Jake [Owen] and Erica for taking us out and snapping our photo," Hurd, 32, wrote.

Speaking to Fox News in March, Hurd opened up about his marriage to Morris, who he wed last year in Nashville.

"It's been awesome," he told us. "We got to know each other as songwriters then became friends and creative partners, and then it turned into something else.

"I've been there for all of her awesome moments, and she's been there for a lot of mine, and being married, it just feels like it fits."