Maren Morris reveals 'sweet revenge' after being rejected by 'The Voice,' 'American Idol' and 'AGT'

Grammy-winning country star Maren Morris may be one of the hottest names in music right now, but she recently recalled a time when she was struggling to break out and getting rejected from some fan-favorite singing shows.

The 28-year-old star appeared on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” where she fielded a fan question about the times she was rejected from both “American Idol” and “The Voice” as a contestant.

Cohen seemed shocked and unaware that “The Bones” singer had not only auditioned but not been accepted.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SHOCKS AUDIENCE BY JOINING MAREN MORRIS ONSTAGE

“That’s not even it,” Morris revealed. “I was rejected from ‘America’s Got Talent.’ There were a ton that I didn’t make it into - thank God.”

Fortunately for her, she managed to find fame outside the realm of reality competition TV. In fact, she even commented on the fact that her music appears on the shows, even if she doesn’t.

"Now people cover my songs for auditions on those shows, so not only is it really nice to have my song on a national television show, I get to collect the check and have some sweet revenge,” she joked.

The star also discussed how she landed the 2018 hit from Zedd “The Middle.”

COUNTRY STAR MAREN MORRIS SLAMS BODY-SHAMING TROLL WHO TOLD HER TO 'RESPECT HERSELF AND COVER UP'

“I came in very late in the game, so I don't know all the singers that auditioned to be on it,” she said of the track. “But I know that Demi [Lovato] and Camila [Cabello], they chose other songs to do at the time. So it wasn’t like Zedd rejected them. They’re huge stars.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued: “I'm a songwriter. But on this song, I just knew it was such a hit, that I didn't care that I wasn't a writer on it.”