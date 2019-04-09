Many Americans believe network news channels lean to the left, few see CNN as neutral, poll finds

Many Americans believe the vast majority of media outlets have a liberal slant, most believe the media is too quick to get out in front of breaking news and a paltry 12 percent see CNN as neutral, according to a poll released Tuesday.

According to a study of roughly 2,200 Americans conducted by The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult, 46 percent believe CNN leans more liberal and 43 percent believe MSNBC leans similarly.

The broadcast networks also ranked high as with a perceived liberal slant. Some 34 percent believe ABC leans liberal, 35 percent believe CBS does, and 36 percent believe NBC does.

Conversely, 51 percent of Americans believe Fox News leans conservative.

Only 12 percent of Americans believe CNN, the network that claims to be neutral and that its anchors are not biased, has no political leaning.

The majority of Americans find several outlets as “credible,” including 63 percent who say ABC and CBS are; 61 percent who say NBC is; 57 percent who say The Wall Street Journal is; 53 percent who say CNN and The New York Times are; and 52 percent who say Fox News is. Less than half of Americans view MSNBC, The Washington Post and NPR as credible.

Some 40 percent of Americans believe there should be less television coverage of politics. At the same time, 40 percent believe there should be more coverage of world events.

A staggering 72 percent said the media offer too much analysis on breaking news before the facts are confirmed. The same percentage of people claimed the media “over-analyzes events that eventually lose importance.”