Man busted trying to get into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment

A Nebraska man who has apparently been pining for Taylor Swift for years was busted Friday trying to get into the singer’s TriBeCa apartment building, The Post has learned.

Patrick Nissen, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested inside the vestibule of the Manhattan building after a security guard reported the man trespassing around 7:55 a.m., according to police sources.

Nissen was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, sources said.

TAYLOR SWFIT AND OLYMPIAN SIMONE BILES EXCHANGE MESSAGES OF SUPPORT ON TWITTER

A Twitter account of Nissen’s, which has been inactive for the past six years, professed his undying love for the "I Knew You Were Trouble’’ singer.

"Now searching for the love of my life. Taylor swift[siq] is one of those people I feel like I could connect with and fall in love with. Ready to conquer Death. LOVE,’’ Nissen’s profile reads.

He added in a February 2015 tweet, "Trying to be faithful after all I’ve been through I love @taylorswift13 she needs to come get me. I’m breaking down and freaking out.’’

Two years earlier, Nissen urged people on the site to vote for Swift as their favorite singer, adding, "Taylor Swift … hoping that we meet in a coffee shop."

Minutes before Nissen allegedly got into Swift’s building Friday, he had been "sitting down, just wobbling his head, and started yelling at himself," an onlooker told The Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The witness and two others said Nissen looked dazed when he walked into the vestibule.

"I think he just saw someone walk out, and he walked in," one of the witnesses said. "He was just like wandering oddly."

The first witness added, "Six cops showed up, pulled him out."

Click here to read more on the New York Post.