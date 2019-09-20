Maher warns anti-Trumpers about 'whistleblower' hype: 'I wouldn't get my hopes up'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher offered a grim forecast for those who believe the "whistleblower" controversy will lead to the impeachment of President Trump.

On Friday's edition of his show, Maher expressed his doubts that the controversy will lead to Trump's removal from the Oval Office.

"A lot of people today were saying, 'We got him!' you know, like I've never heard that before," Maher said during the show's panel-discussion segment. "'Because this is different, because there's a bribe involved -- maybe."

"I wouldn't get my hopes up," he added. "Maybe you can convince me this is going to be different. ... Right now, I don't think so."

The HBO star then pointed to the Russia investigation report by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller -- and slammed Democrats for being the "super-indulgent parent who never disciplined the kid who now can get away with anything."

"Now that all this time has passed and they didn't get him for this, and this, and this, and this... It just looks like, 'Oh, this is a roadshow version of Russia. We couldn't get him on Russia. ... Ah, we'll try the next country over, Ukraine.' That's what this looks like," Maher continued.

"In the last debate, Democrats didn't talk about the economy at all. Didn't talk about the economy! I think that's what the voter is going to say. It's like, 'You guys are obsessed with this and you're f----- bad at it, and you're not talking about what matters to me! I'm worried about the end of the month, not the end fo the world.'"

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that, in a July phone call, Trump repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on a probe of Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrats' 2020 frontrunner for president. The call came a month before Trump put a hold on $250 million in military aid to Ukraine -- a hold that was eventually released after objections from the Senate.

This came after another report alleged a whistleblower raised concerns to the intel community's inspector general about a "troubling" phone conversation Trump had with a foreign leader involving some sort of "promise."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.