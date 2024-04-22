Luke Bryan teased on 'American Idol' after nasty concert fall

Luke Bryan's embarrassment didn't end on Saturday night.

During Sunday's episode of "American Idol," Katy Perry and Ryan Seacrest poked fun at Bryan after he fell onstage during his show in Vancouver, Canada.

To kick off the first episode of the 22nd season of the hit competition show, Bryan performed his rendition of "Small Town" by John Mellencamp, according to Us Weekly.

Following his performance, the jokes began to roll in.

"So, hold on. Before we get going, I just want to check to make sure. Luke, you're moving OK. You looked all right at the open of the show there… Are you damaged in anyway?" Seacrest said.

Bryan quipped, "What are you talking about Ryan?"

"Well, just a few hours ago, you had a concert, right?" Seacrest asked before rolling the clip of Bryan slipping and falling onstage.

Luke rose from his judge's chair and hobbled around before saying, "I'm all right, baby."

Ryan, who is the host of "American Idol," asked Bryan if the fall was choreographed into his performance.

"No choreograph there," Luke noted. "Good old-fashioned foolishness." Ryan used Bryan's fall as an example for the contestants that not every performance has to be a perfect one.

"It was actually the best moment of the night," Luke said with a smile.

Later on in the show, Perry decided to get in on the action and pitch her own joke about Bryan's fall. A contestant by the name of Nya performed Aretha Franklin's "I Say A Little Prayer," and sparked a compliment from Bryan.

"Just try to make it look a little difficult, all right. I mean..." he said.

"Why don't you just fall or something?" Perry joked.

Bryan said with a smile, "Be like me, make life harder for yourself. No. It was so effortless and so smooth. Great job."

On Saturday, Bryan was performing at the Coast City Country Fest in Vancouver, when the star's left foot slipped and flung into the air, as seen in a fan-recorded video. He narrowly avoided landing flat on his back, bracing for the fall with his left arm.

Without skipping a beat, Bryan continued on with his show. He is currently on his "Mind of a Country Boy" tour, and will perform in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.