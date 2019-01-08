'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star Tommie Lee indicted for child abuse after incident at middle school: reports

A cast member on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" has been indicted on multiple child abuse charges stemming from a dramatic incident at her child’s middle school in October, according to multiple reports.

Tommie Lee, whose real name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, was reportedly indicted Thursday in Cobb County, Georgia on seven charges including child cruelty, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated stalking and disrupting a public school. According to TMZ, three of the charges are felonies. In total, the star could be facing up to 54 years behind bars if convicted on all counts.

According to multiple reports, Lee was arrested after an incident at her child’s middle school in October in which she allegedly burst into the school, grabbed one of her children by the hair and shoved their head into a metal locker. In addition to swearing and yelling at the child, it’s reported that she slapped her child and whipped them with a purse strap.

According to People, Lee was arrested but quickly posted the $27,000 bond. However, she was arrested again only hours later for violating a court order to stay away from her child. After leaving the jailhouse, WSB-TV reports the reality star went to her Smyrna, Georgia house where the child was located. According to AJC.com, she refused to come out for police and was eventually found in the attic where she was arrested.

TMZ notes that the star claims she’ll no longer be on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” in the wake of the indictments. However, neither representatives for Lee nor VH1 responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

Lee joined the cast of the VH1 reality series in 2016 where the mother of two boasted on the series about her past run-ins with the law, claiming she was arrested roughly 30 times, mostly for parole violations.

“Half the time I’ve been on probation without going to prison. Half the time I was put on probation but I was still a bad---. I still would violate probation. I wouldn’t do community service, so [I] guess that you get booked again and [then] you got a whole new mugshot,” she told VH1 in 2016.