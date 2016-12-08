'Los Hermanos Rosario' In Desperate Search Of Kin Rafely, Reported Missing In New Jersey

Dominican singer Rafely Rosario, one of the youngest members of the Rosario family, the country’s most popular merengue dynasty, was reported missing Thursday in New Jersey.

In a statement from Santo Domingo, “Los Hermanos Rosario” manager René Solís said the 27-year-old singer was last seen Wednesday at about 9 a.m., when he left his sister’s home in Lodi.

Rubi Rosario, the sister he was with last, was the first to report Rafely missing, according to a Dominican newspaper Listin Diario. In a telephone interview with the paper, Solís said the sister went to the pharmacy and when she came back Rafely was not there.

The paper also reported added that just a few days prior to his trip to the U.S., Rafely was hospitalized in Santo Domingo with symptoms of high blood pressure. But, Solis told Listín, he seemed to be in good spirits when they "chatted" online in the past few days.

Rafely's parents, Rafa Rosario and Josefina Ángeles, decided to report the case after 24 hour-mark. Solis and Rosario Sr. are on their way to the U.S. to try and intensify the search.

"We’re quite desperate because this is my last resort! Please repost and pray so that we find him safe and sound," wrote his sister Sophy on Twitter Thursday morning.

Rafely’s father and six of his uncles formed the now legendary band "Los Hermanos Rosario" in 1978. Through the decades they have taken their music all over America and Europe, including the Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall.

Rafely Rosario joined the family band at one point, but lately he has been involved in his own musical projects. He occasionally collaborates with his father and uncles.

Based on reporting by EFE.

