Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade has her allegedly forged crew resume released by prosecutors

Federal prosecutors have reportedly released the allegedly falsified crew resume of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s youngest daughter, Olivia Jade.

The “Fuller House” actress and her fashion designer husband are among the more than a dozen parents still fighting the charges against them in the ongoing college admissions scandal. As the trial looms, Fox News obtained documents released by the prosecution that seeks to show the extent to which the parents falsified Olivia’s credentials as a member of her high school’s crew team in a resume provided to the University of Southern California, despite her never actually having rowed in the sport.

The allegedly forged records indicate that from 2014 to 2017, Olivia earned gold, silver and bronze medals at various competitions as a coxswain. At the prestigious Head of Charles race in Boston, the documents say her team placed 11th in 2016 and then 14th the following year. However, TMZ notes that, although Olivia’s high school did participate in the events listed, the stats don’t match up with the team’s actual performance in the competition.

The documents, dated Nov. 2, 2017, also make mention of Olivia’s older sister, Isabella, suggesting she is currently on the USC crew team’s roster and fills a position in one of four boats. Isabella is not believed to have rowed crew either. The document concludes by noting that Olivia is “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women's boats.”

After the massive college admissions scandal came to light, the girls have left USC.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty to expanded charges of bribery brought against them in October along with 11 other parents swept up in the scandal. The duo has been accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them.