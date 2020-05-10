Lori Loughlin 'nervous' after judge refuses to dismiss charges in college admissions case: report

Lori Loughlin reportedly isn't feeling too hot after a judge tossed her request to drop the charges against her in the college admissions scandal case.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton rejected the defense's bid to toss the indictment over allegations of misconduct by FBI agents. In addition, the judge also denied their attempt to block prosecutors from presenting certain secretly recorded phone calls at trial.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Loughlin, 55, was surprised by the judge's ruling.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S 'FULL HOUSE' CO-STAR DAVE COULIER SAYS HE 'WILL BE THERE FOR HER FOREVER' AMID SCANDAL DRAMA

"Lori is convinced she did nothing wrong and wasn't expecting the judge to side against her. Despite her set back, she has no plans to back down from her non-guilty plea," said the source. "She strongly believes that [bribery scam ring-leader Rick] Singer misrepresented himself and because she thought he'd acted on behalf of the school, she feels she is innocent."

The insider continued, stating that Loughlin "never thought" she'd ever end up in the position she's in, likening it to "a bad dream she can't wake up from."

"Lori is determined to prove her innocence and she won't back down," they said.

JERRY SEINFELD WINS 'COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE' DISPUTE

Furthermore, the source added: "The ruling made Lori nervous."

Despite the attention she's received since her indictment, Loughlin is "not the least bit embarrassed, but works very hard to hide her fear from her daughters," said the source.

"The girls are following their parents lead," explained the insider. "Lori's friends are very concerned that in trying to protect her daughters that they might just be misleading them to believe it's an easy win. They worry the girls will be unprepared for the verdict because they trust their parents and it's in no way cut and dry."

The family is also staying safe during the national quarantine despite their stressful situation, the source said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Loughlin and her family] are still social distancing together and, for the most part, have tried to separate themselves from anything related to the scandal," they said. "[Her daughters] Olivia and Bella are happy and have been staying with [Olivia's boyfriend] Jackson [Guthy]. Olivia and Jackson are happier than ever and they even started a family by adopting a puppy."