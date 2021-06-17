Lori Loughlin appears in celebrity-filled viral video congratulating TikTok user on graduating high school

Lori Loughlin appeared in a celebrity-filled video congratulating a young TikTok user on her high school graduation months after concluding her own scandal surrounding academia.

The video was a labor of love for TikTok user faith.isabelle’s father, who tirelessly reached out to celebrities, representatives and producers in the hopes of getting all of his daughter’s favorite celebrities to submit a video congratulating her on her graduation after a particularly difficult year. Loughlin appears alongside other celebrities such as Randall Park, Mark Wahlberg, JK Simmons, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Drake Bell, Kat Dennings and her former "Full House" co-star, Bob Saget.

"some of the videos were over a minute long and i was in tears by the end #NightDoneRight #graduationcheck #joshuatbassett #jimmywoo #bestdad #mcu," she captioned the sweet video on her TikTok account.

In a follow-up video, faith.isabelle revealed that Garth Brooks also sent her a video that didn't make it into the first cut as well as signed letters and books from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Rowe, Robert Downey Jr., Daniel Radcliffe, Barack Obama as well as a care package of merchandise from Ellen DeGeneres.

As a result of having to edit most of the content down for time, Loughlin’s message is short and sweet. It's unclear if there's a longer version that simply didn't make TikTok. The actress appears outdoors in a white sweater smiling to the camera as she says "Congratulations on your big day!"

Loughlin is somewhat of an odd choice to participate in a video congratulating someone for academic accomplishment given that she recently finished a stint behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal that was exposed in 2019, revealing the lengths that wealthy parents will go to in order to secure their kids a top spot at elite universities.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli , pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, recruited to the University of Southern California crew team despite neither girl having previously participated in the sport.

In a plea agreement , Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

Despite the actress’ background, the TikTok user was thrilled to have all of her favorite stars in one place, including Loughlin. In another follow-up video, she thanked her dad, "an IT guy for the Marines," and revealed how an aggressive email and LinkedIn campaign resulted in the star-studded video.